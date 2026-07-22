Iran has claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes targeting military bases in Jordan used by US forces, as the confrontation between Tehran and Washington continues to intensify.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also accused the United States of repeatedly attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, while US officials had not commented on the latest claims at the time of reporting.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghai accused the United States of repeatedly targeting the country's peaceful nuclear facilities.

In a statement posted on X, Baghai said US threats and attacks violate the United Nations Charter and international law.

He maintained that Iran has fully informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about all of its nuclear activities and rejected claims that nuclear facilities exist in the Kolang area.

According to Baghai, Washington is preparing another attack using Kolang as a pretext despite there being no nuclear installations there.

He described the alleged US actions as fabricated excuses aimed at destruction and sabotage.

Baghai also said the Iranian people remain united and steadfast, stressing that Iran will defend its sovereignty and national security and is prepared to confront the United States with "all its might."

IRGC claims strikes on bases in Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched missile and drone attacks on Prince Hassan Air Base and King Faisal Air Base in Jordan, both of which are used by US forces.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the operation targeted the two military installations during what it described as the first phase of the attack.

The IRGC claimed it struck an F-15 fighter jet preparation hangar and destroyed eight newly delivered MQ-9 drones inside a drone preparation facility before they became operational.

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It also alleged that two additional MQ-9 drones were heavily damaged during the strike.

The IRGC further claimed that a subsequent strike targeted a helicopter hangar, causing serious damage to two heavy US military helicopters.

It also alleged that another strike hit an accommodation facility housing US personnel, killing and injuring several American troops.

However, Iranian authorities did not provide casualty figures, and the United States had not commented on the claims at the time of reporting.

Military says Iran remained prepared throughout war

Iranian military spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said Iran continued producing missiles and drones throughout the conflict despite ongoing attacks.

He claimed the enemy failed to destroy Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities and was also unable to gain control of the Strait of Hormuz or Iran's strategically important islands.

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According to Shekarchi, Iran's long-term strategy is to eliminate the American military presence from the region, adding that if this objective is achieved, Israel would also lose its regional position.

Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles, drones

Jordan's military said it intercepted four out of six Iranian missiles launched toward the kingdom, while the remaining two landed in remote, uninhabited areas without causing casualties or damage.

In a separate statement, Jordan said its air force also intercepted and destroyed four drones launched from Iran toward the country.

Authorities confirmed the interceptions caused no injuries or material damage.

Smoke was reportedly seen rising near Jordan's Aqaba region following the missile launches.

Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian attacks

Iranian media also claimed that the IRGC launched drones toward facilities used by the US Air Force at a military base in Bahrain.

Later, Bahraini authorities announced that they had intercepted several Iranian attacks targeting civilian areas. The kingdom said all military units remain on the highest level of readiness and high alert to protect Bahrain.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were also reported in parts of Saudi Arabia after Iranian projectiles were detected heading toward the region.

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The IRGC said the operation was dedicated to victims of what it described as a US strike on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

According to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, funeral prayers were held on Wednesday for the remains of 32 girls who were among 168 children killed in the school attack on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran.

Iranian media said the victims' remains were identified through DNA testing before being returned to their families.

The strike drew international attention and widespread condemnation.

The United States has carried out multiple strikes across Iran in recent days, while Tehran has responded by targeting what it says are US military facilities and bases across the region.

The exchange of attacks has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the United States and Iran in June, aimed at ending the war that began in February and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

Background on targeted bases

King Faisal Air Base is located near Al-Jafr in southern Jordan and was named after Saudi Arabia's King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, who financed its construction.

Earlier this month, an Iranian strike reportedly injured five US soldiers stationed at the base.

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Prince Hassan Air Base, located near Sawafi in northern Jordan, has been used by the US Air Force since at least the 1980s and has also hosted aircraft from NATO allies, including the United Kingdom and France.

The IRGC warned that if US attacks continue, Iran would launch what it described as a "regretful operation" that could lead to a period of national mourning in the United States.

At the time of reporting, the Pentagon had not issued any official response to Iran's claims.