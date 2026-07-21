The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked for the third consecutive session.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by a massive Rs4,700 on Tuesday, bringing the new rate to Rs429,236, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs4,029, settling at Rs368,000. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs3,694 to be sold for Rs337,346.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan rises again: July 20, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $47, reaching $4,068 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs219 to be sold for Rs6,396. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs188 to Rs5,483.