The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Tuesday that it will win the forthcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections at any cost despite changes to the schedule and 'possible obstacles'.

PPP spokesperson Shazia Atta Marri said the party was confident of victory regardless of the election schedule. She said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s active election campaign in AJK had left opponents worried. She added that no tactics could stop the people’s power through their votes.

Shazia Marri said that changes to the election schedule could not block public support and that the PPP believed in the strength of the people.

'AJK's masses show strong confidence in PPP'

She said the people of AJK were showing strong confidence in the PPP manifesto and leadership, adding that success would come in every field.

She said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had always taken a clear position on the Kashmir issue and that its solution should be based on the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

PPP spox urges political forces to show responsibility on national interest

Shazia Marri also said careless statements by federal ministers could increase political tensions. She called for responsibility from all political forces on matters of national interest and the Kashmir cause.

She said holding free, fair and impartial elections was the requirement of democracy.

AJK’s electoral watchdog revises polling schedule

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has revised the schedule for the upcoming legislative elections, with polling now set to take place in three phases across the region.

The chief election commissioner said the decision was made to ensure smooth election management and effective security arrangements.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, the AJK's electoral watchdog announced that voting would now be held in three separate phases.

According to the revised schedule, polling will take place in Mirpur Division on July 27, followed by elections in Muzaffarabad Division on August 2. Voting in Poonch Division will be held on August 10.

The phased election schedule will cover all constituencies across AJK.