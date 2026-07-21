Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has pledged the regional security support in meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered bilateral security matters and the regional situation. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to maintain close coordination.

Iran appreciates Pakistan's role in efforts to reduce regional tensions

The Iranian delegation appreciated the Pakistan’s role in efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

The delegation praised Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and support peace and stability.