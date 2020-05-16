Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Government should decide on resuming train services by Monday: Rasheed

Government should decide on resuming train services by Monday: Rasheed Minister warns Railways in deficit, fears default

2 hours ago
Government should decide on resuming train services by Monday: Rasheed

Government should decide on resuming train services by Monday: Rasheed

Lakki Marwat man kills friend inside mosque: police

Lakki Marwat man kills friend inside mosque: police
 
UPDATED 44 mins ago
Lakki Marwat man kills friend inside mosque: police

Pakistan reopens its western border with Afghanistan after 2 months

Pakistan reopens its western border with Afghanistan after 2 months
 
UPDATED 1 hour ago
Pakistan reopens its western border with Afghanistan after 2 months

Karachi policemen arrested for 'working with RAW'

Karachi policemen arrested for ‘working with RAW’
 
UPDATED 2 hours ago
Karachi policemen arrested for 'working with RAW'

Worrying surge in childhood disease linked to COVID-19

Worrying surge in childhood disease linked to COVID-19
 
UPDATED 3 hours ago
Worrying surge in childhood disease linked to COVID-19

Punjab flour prices increase by Rs20 per 20kg sack

Punjab flour prices increase by Rs20 per 20kg sack
 
UPDATED 3 hours ago
Punjab flour prices increase by Rs20 per 20kg sack

Punjab Food Authority seizes tonnes of hoarded wheat during crackdown

Punjab Food Authority seizes tonnes of hoarded wheat during crackdown
 
UPDATED 3 hours ago
Punjab Food Authority seizes tonnes of hoarded wheat during crackdown

Muzaffarabad's Neelum Road closed due to landsliding

Muzaffarabad’s Neelum Road closed due to landsliding
 
UPDATED 4 hours ago
Muzaffarabad's Neelum Road closed due to landsliding

Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi's Kharadar

Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi’s Kharadar
 
UPDATED 4 hours ago
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi's Kharadar
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing

German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing The country has confirmed 174,000 coronavirus cases

FIFA calls off The Best awards ceremony over coronavirus

FIFA calls off The Best awards ceremony over coronavirus

Humayun Saeed says his wife is his rock, anchor

Humayun Saeed says his wife is his rock, anchor

Fight the power: Japan teen plans lawsuit over gaming advice

Fight the power: Japan teen plans lawsuit over gaming advice

This year’s T20 World Cup may be postponed to 2022

This year’s T20 World Cup may be postponed to 2022

Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away

Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away

St Peter’s Basilica reopens to tourists on Monday

St Peter's Basilica reopens to tourists on Monday

 

Lucknow's 21st Ramazan Hasan Mirza sahib ka Taboot and lockdown

Lucknow’s 21st Ramazan Hasan Mirza sahib ka Taboot and lockdown Can technology provide safe solutions for such a major tradition?

 
From Meissa to Zaw: 12 unusual Pakistani celebrity baby names

From Meissa to Zaw: 12 unusual Pakistani celebrity baby names If you're expecting, here is a list of fun names

 
Continuous coronavirus mutation obstacle to vaccine: Dr Ghazala Rubi

Continuous coronavirus mutation obstacle to vaccine: Dr Ghazala Rubi Medical expert says COVID-19 changing its shape, species geographically

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020
Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
Asif Zardari's health is improving: spokesperson
Asif Zardari’s health is improving: spokesperson
Will reopen educational institutes from June 1: private schools federation
Will reopen educational institutes from June 1: private schools federation
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
Sindh students of classes 1-8 to be promoted without exams
Sindh students of classes 1-8 to be promoted without exams
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Reopen Sindh educational institutes from June 15: private schools association
Reopen Sindh educational institutes from June 15: private schools association
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Car financing to become cheaper as interest rate cut expected
Car financing to become cheaper as interest rate cut expected Analysts eye minimum 0.5% reduction in SBP monetary policy rate
 
How to buy shares in Pakistan
 
No cars sold in Pakistan in April, thanks to Covid-19 lockdowns
 
How did the PTI government spend on Pakistanis this year?
 
 
 
