ï»¿ Samaa TV - Latest Breaking News Pakistan, Globally & also Watch Live News

Trending Now

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

December 27, 2017 2:47 pm

LIVE UPDATES SYDNEY THUNDER 149/4 END OF OVER:Â 17 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 149/4Â | RR: 8.76 ...
 

Pakistan

The 5 times that Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed everyone…

The 5 times that Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed everyone…

December 27, 2017 3:15 pm

It has been 10 years since former Prime Minister and slain Co-Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in the Liaquat Bagh gun-and-bo, read more ....
PM’s adviser on finance to grapple with serious economic challenges…
10 years on, Benazir Bhutto’s murderers remain at large…
From the world’s first Muslim PM to assassination: a glimpse into the life of BB
Malala throws weight behind FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhavâ€™s wife
 
 

Top Videos

Global

Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan

Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan

December 27, 2017 2:09 pm

FILE PHOTO - Members of a Taiwanese independence group march with flags around the group of pro-, read more ....
Meet the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Reuters journalists in Myanmar remanded for another 14 days: lawyer
Colombia records lowest murder rate in four decades
255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Italian coastguard
Saudi Arabia releases corruption detainees
 

Must See

Watch SAMAA TV Live

Economy

Venezuelans scramble to survive as merchants demand dollars

Venezuelans scramble to survive as merchants demand dollars

December 27, 2017 10:50 am

CARACAS/CIUDAD GUAYANA, Venezuela: There was no way Jose Ramon Garcia, a food transporter in Ven, read more ....
Signs point to strong US shopping season
Oil prices close at 2-1/2 year peak
Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs
“Roshan Pakistan” Mobile App Launched for Electricity Consumers
Japan PM Abe urges firms to raise wages by 3 percent or more
 

Must See

 
 

Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

December 27, 2017 2:47 pm

LIVE UPDATES SYDNEY THUNDER 149/4 END OF OVER:Â 17 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 149/4Â | RR: 8.76 BJ Rohrer 16 (9b) AJ Nair 0 (0b) 16.3 C, read more ....
Ashes : Australia 326-8 at lunch in 4th Test
Djokovic determined to learn from injury misery
Smith misses century in Melbourne Ashes Test
More than Messi — record-breaker Kane eyes getting better
Chelsea still have plenty to achieve, says Conte

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

Entertainment

Salman Khan to star next in ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan to star next in ‘Bharat’

December 27, 2017 2:04 pm

NEWS DESK: As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today, there's only good n, read more ....
Is Nargis Fakhri dating this American guy?
Here’s why Saif’s children from first marriage didn’t attend Taimur’s birthday party
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career
PICTURES: Kohli-Anushka’s star studded wedding reception
Aishwarya stuns as she walks hand-in-hand with Abhishek to this party

Fashion & Life Style

Bacha Khan University: Boys and girls no more allowed to sit together

Bacha Khan University: Boys and girls no more allowed to sit together

December 26, 2017 1:53 pm

PESHAWAR: Announcing its new set of rules for the campus,Â the Bacha Khan University in Charsadd, read more ....
39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve
Report: Lifestyle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over women security measures
In ‘China’s Jerusalem’, Christians say faith trumps official Sunday School ban
 

Weird

Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan

Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan

December 27, 2017 2:09 pm

FILE PHOTO - Members of a Taiwanese independence group march with flags arou, read more ....
 
Meet the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Reuters journalists in Myanmar remanded for another 14 days: lawyer
Indian molesters kill 13-year-old as he tries to save mother
This man delivered horse poop at US treasury secretary’s home
Islamic schools in Pakistan plagued by sex abuse of children

Social Buzz

Google pays homage to Mirza Ghalib

Google pays homage to Mirza Ghalib

December 27, 2017 10:30 am

NEWS DESK: Paying homage to Mirza Ghalib on his 220th birth anniversary, Goo, read more ....
 
Twitterati pay homage to Benazir Bhutto on 10th death anniversary
Facebook suspended account of man who shared photo of dying wife to warn others of cancer
Shoaib Malik just tweeted an adorable photo
Little Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Christmas
Twitterati pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary
 

SCITECH

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from Jan 1

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from Jan 1

December 27, 2017 11:59 am

NEWS DESK: WhatsApp will stop working on a selection of smartphones and mobi, read more ....
 
Samsung scion denies corruption charges as legal appeal nears end
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Unicef calls for protection, supervision of children using internet
New religion created for ‘worship’ of Artificial Intelligence
“Roshan Pakistan” Mobile App Launched for Electricity Consumers

Health

Number of pregnant women using marijuana has risen here

Number of pregnant women using marijuana has risen here

December 27, 2017 12:24 pm

NEWS DESK: The number of pregnant women using marijuana has risen in Califor, read more ....
 
Selfitis–the compulsive need to post selfies is a mental disorder
France to probe Lactalis baby milk salmonella scare
Overweight people more likely to be happy: study
China’s Shanghai to battle ‘big city disease’ by limiting population to 25 million
Bilawal inaugurates modern heart treatment center in Hyderabad
 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
Vote for SAMAAâ€™s Person of the Year
 
Weather Updates
 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

Poll

Can children be barred from misusing Internet?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
 
Samaa App Rack
 
Follow SAMAA on Facebook
Follow SAMAA on Twitter
Follow SAMAA on Google +
Follow SAMAA on Daily Motion
Follow SAMAA on Youtube
Follow SAMAA on Instagram
Follow SAMAA on Pinterest
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.