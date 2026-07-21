Enzo Fernandez said Argentina represented themselves in the “best possible way” at the World Cup despite his red card in the final and a series of controversial incidents during their campaign.

The Chelsea midfielder was sent off after receiving a second booking for a late challenge on Spain’s Pau Cubarsi during normal time in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat.

Fernandez ’s dismissal was the latest in a series of incidents that placed Argentina’s journey to the final under scrutiny. Leandro Paredes appeared to throw punches at Spain players during their celebrations after the victory, with FIFA launching an investigation into possible disciplinary breaches following the post-match scenes.

The Argentina’s players also turned their backs as Spain received their medals and lifted the trophy. The team faced more criticism after displaying a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) following their semi-final victory over England.

Argentina invaded the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic in 1982, before Britain regained control of the islands after a brief conflict.

Fernandez later defended Argentina’s performance in a message on Instagram, although he did not refer to his sending-off.

He said: “As time goes by, you realise there is something much bigger than just a result.

“For years, this group has represented the team in the best possible way. It shows that competing is not only about winning; it is about giving everything for the jersey and never giving up.”

Fernandez was part of the Argentina side that defeated France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, his hopes of securing a second successive title ended after his dismissal, with Ferran Torres scoring in the 106th minute to seal Spain’s victory in a closely contested final.

Fernandez said: “It has been a privilege to be part of a group that always stepped up, competed at the highest level, and defended these colours with pride, humility and commitment.”

He added: “I want to thank all the Argentina fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for the affection, for the unconditional support, and for making us feel at home anywhere in the world.

“Wearing my country’s jersey is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I get to defend it.”