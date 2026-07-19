Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at the New Jersey Stadium in New York.

The match ended goalless after 90 minutes. Both teams then played 30 minutes of extra time to decide the final.

The first period of extra time finished without a goal. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the second period to give Spain the lead and secure the title.

Defending champions Argentina were unable to find an equaliser as Spain held on to claim the world title.

It is Spain's first World Cup triumph since 2010. The team reached the World Cup final for the second time in its history and won its second world title.

Argentina reached the World Cup final for the seventh time. The South American side had previously won the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022.