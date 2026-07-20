US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will face intensified military action if American soldiers are killed in future attacks, saying Tehran would "pay many times over" for every US service member killed.

In a post on social media, Trump said he had issued clear instructions to senior US military leadership.

"Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over," Trump wrote.

He added that the directive had been conveyed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, and military commanders.

The statement comes after the Pentagon confirmed that three US service members were killed in Iranian attacks targeting northern Iraq and Jordan last week.

According to US media reports, military officials are also examining unidentified human remains recovered after the attack in Jordan, raising concerns that the death toll could increase.

Trump defends Netanyahu





In a separate statement, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not face arrest if he visited the United States.

He criticised calls for Netanyahu's arrest and defended the Israeli leader, while accusing Iran of supporting violence against Americans over several decades.

Trump also argued that those responsible for escalating the conflict in the region should be held accountable, saying previous US administrations had failed to address the issue effectively.

His remarks came after New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani reportedly said legal options were being examined regarding the possibility of arresting Netanyahu if he visited New York.