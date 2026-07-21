WhatsApp has begun rolling out a redesigned Mac app inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design language, bringing the desktop experience closer to its iPhone and iPad counterparts.

According to WABetaInfo, the update is being distributed through the Mac App Store and is currently available to a limited number of users, with a wider rollout expected over the coming weeks.

The redesign focuses on visual improvements rather than introducing new messaging features or AI tools.

The updated interface includes a redesigned sidebar, refreshed chat bar, updated attachment menu and cleaner navigation, aligning the macOS app with Apple's latest software design principles.

WhatsApp has also introduced dedicated sections for Locked Chats and Communities.

Previously, locked conversations appeared alongside regular chats on the Mac app. With the new update, they are placed in a separate section that requires user authentication before access, matching the privacy experience already available on iPhone.

Communities have also been moved to a dedicated section in the sidebar, making them easier to access without navigating through the main chat list.

WhatsApp first began testing the Liquid Glass-inspired interface on iOS last year before expanding it to more users earlier in 2026. While the Mac application received minor visual updates in recent months, this is the first release to introduce the complete redesign.

The update reflects Apple's broader push for consistent user experiences across iPhone, iPad and Mac, encouraging developers to adopt a unified design language across its ecosystem.

Meta has continued investing in WhatsApp's desktop platform as more users rely on the application across multiple devices for personal and professional communication.