Apple has increased subscription prices for several of its digital services worldwide, including Apple Music, Apple One and selected iCloud+ plans, as the company faces rising content licensing costs and mounting hardware expenses.

The latest changes affect millions of users across multiple markets, with Apple attributing the increases to higher licensing fees and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

The individual Apple Music subscription now costs $11.99 per month, up from $10.99, while the student plan has increased to $6.99. The family plan now costs $19.99 per month.

Apple has also raised prices for its Apple One subscription bundles. The Family plan now costs $27.95 per month, while the Premier plan has increased to $39.95, both reflecting a $2 monthly increase.

Additionally, Apple has adjusted iCloud+ pricing in several countries, including Japan, Turkey and Nigeria, citing currency depreciation against the US dollar.

The price revisions come despite Apple previously criticising competitors such as Spotify over subscription increases. Even after the latest adjustment, Apple Music remains slightly cheaper than Spotify's individual premium plan in markets where Spotify charges $12.99 per month.

The subscription hikes follow earlier price increases for certain Mac and iPad models amid a global memory chip shortage driven by growing demand for AI infrastructure.

According to industry analysts, the rising cost of DRAM and NAND flash memory has significantly increased Apple's manufacturing expenses. Supply chain estimates suggest the cost of a 12GB DRAM module has risen sharply compared with previous years.

As a result, analysts believe Apple may increase prices for its upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, with the iPhone 18 Pro potentially launching between $1,299 and $1,399, representing a possible increase of $200 to $300 over its predecessor.

Apple has not officially announced pricing for the iPhone 18 series.