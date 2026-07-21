Google appears to have accidentally revealed the design of its upcoming Pixel 11 Pro, weeks before the smartphone's official launch event scheduled for August 12 in New York City.

The image briefly appeared on a promotional page for Google Fi before being removed, according to Droid Life, which first spotted the listing.

The leaked image shows the Pixel 11 Pro in a beige finish widely rumoured to be marketed as "Dune", giving consumers an early look at the device's design.

Although the webpage referred to the handset as the Pixel 11 Pro XL, reports suggest the image is more likely of the standard Pixel 11 Pro, based on the placement of the microphone near the camera module.

The apparent leak effectively confirms the phone's overall design, continuing Google's long-running trend of unintentionally revealing its Pixel devices ahead of launch.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold during its August hardware event.

While Google has not commented on the leaked image, the promotional page has since been removed.

The latest incident adds to a series of pre-launch leaks surrounding the Pixel 11 lineup, leaving little mystery ahead of the company's official announcement next month.