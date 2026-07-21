The Pentagon has confirmed that nearly 100 American service members have been injured since July 7 as fighting between the United States and Iran continues to intensify across the Middle East.

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny over the military's handling of casualty disclosures and as both countries exchange increasingly deadly attacks.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said nearly 100 US service members have suffered "some degree of injury" since July 7, 2026, following multiple Iranian strikes targeting American military installations across the region.

In a statement posted on X and shared with CBS News, Parnell said 96% of the injured troops have already returned to active duty, adding that the vast majority suffered minor concussions.

"They are determined to get back in the fight," Parnell wrote while rejecting allegations that the Pentagon had concealed casualty figures.

Pentagon rejects claims of withholding casualties

Parnell's statement came in response to a New York Times report alleging that the Pentagon withheld information about dozens of US military injuries sustained during the conflict with Iran.

The Pentagon spokesperson dismissed the allegations, accusing the newspaper of spreading false claims.

"The Department of War rejects these baseless and malicious accusations of hiding injury numbers as outright lies from partisan hacks at the New York Times who are desperate to smear America's military and its leadership," Parnell wrote.

The New York Times stood by its reporting.

Spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha said the newspaper's report was based on information from several US officials speaking anonymously about operational matters. She said the reporting found that the Pentagon did not publicly disclose several Iranian attacks on US forces, nor the casualties and damage they caused.

CNN also reported that the US military had been slow to disclose troop injuries, saying officials argued the delay was intended to protect service members.

Undisclosed Iranian attacks injured dozens of troops

According to The New York Times, Iran carried out three separate strikes against US forces in Jordan during the week before the major Iranian attack that killed two American soldiers and left another service member missing.

US officials told the newspaper that those earlier attacks injured dozens of service members and damaged several military helicopters.

The Pentagon reportedly did not publicly disclose those attacks, the casualties, or the extent of the damage.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in statements following retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets last week, said the operations were in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. However, it did not mention Iranian attacks on American military bases in Jordan or elsewhere in the region.

The latest developments have renewed debate over balancing operational security with the government's responsibility to keep the public informed during wartime.

Iranian attacks follow collapse of ceasefire

The latest surge in violence follows the collapse of a month-long ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The United States has conducted nightly airstrikes against Iranian military targets for more than a week, saying the operations are intended to stop Iran from attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded by launching strikes against facilities and military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other countries hosting US military assets.

Another report noted that the exchange of attacks has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed in June that sought to end the conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace settlement.

Two US soldiers killed in Jordan

The Pentagon announced the deaths of First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who were killed in Iranian attacks on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Officials said Private Gonzales was killed on Friday, while Lieutenant Feehan died on Saturday.

Feehan served with the 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, while Gonzales was assigned to the 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany. Both served in air defense artillery.

Private Gonzales had graduated from high school in Texas last year before joining the Army, while Lieutenant Feehan lived in Hawaii before entering military service.

Another soldier killed in Iraq, one still missing

The Pentagon also confirmed that another US service member was killed in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

The identity of that service member has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, another American soldier remains missing following the Iranian missile strike in Jordan.

A US official said remains recovered from the attack site are believed to belong to the missing service member, although formal identification has not yet been announced.

The deaths of the soldiers in Jordan and Iraq have raised the number of American military personnel killed since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 to 17, according to Pentagon figures cited in the report.

Until last week, more than three months had passed without a known US service member being killed by enemy action.

Four American troops wounded in Friday's missile attack were treated at Jordanian hospitals before being discharged.

CENTCOM also confirmed that additional service members suffered minor injuries but returned to duty without specifying the total number.

Conflicting casualty databases raise questions

The Pentagon has not publicly released detailed damage assessments or a precise breakdown of injuries from the latest Iranian attacks.

According to the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), 413 US service members had been wounded in action since the conflict began. Elsewhere on the DCAS website, another figure lists 427 injuries, although neither total includes the injuries sustained this month.

Earlier casualty data also listed 14 American deaths, a figure that does not include the latest fatalities announced over the weekend.

Trump vows retaliation

President Donald Trump pledged a strong response to the deaths of American troops.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!"

He said the order had been conveyed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and other senior military leaders.

The White House also confirmed that Trump would attend the dignified transfer ceremony for the fallen service members.

The Pentagon's confirmation that nearly 100 troops have been injured underscores the growing impact of Iran's missile campaign against US military facilities across the Middle East.

With continued American airstrikes on Iranian territory, Tehran's retaliatory attacks, expanding threats to regional military bases, and renewed scrutiny over casualty reporting, concerns are mounting that the conflict could widen further across the Gulf.