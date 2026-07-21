Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based tracking and decision-making system at the Prime Minister's Office, aimed at strengthening governance through data-driven policymaking and automated accountability.

According to officials, the modern governance platform uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to monitor progress, improve transparency and accelerate the government's decision-making process.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahad Khan Cheema briefed the prime minister on the newly launched system, saying it had been developed in line with the premier's directives to integrate modern technology into governance.

He said the AI-powered platform would play a vital role in effective policymaking by providing data-based analysis, monitoring implementation and delivering measurable outcomes.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima also briefed the prime minister, highlighting the government's broader digital transformation efforts.

She said modern technology was being introduced across multiple sectors, with digitisation remaining a key priority of the government.

Shaza Fatima added that the country's largest social protection programme had also been digitised as part of efforts to improve service delivery and transparency.

The initiative is expected to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and support evidence-based policymaking across government departments.