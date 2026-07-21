The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved on Tuesday the appointment of the 12 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and three additional judges to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, also recommended the appointment of Additional Judge Tariq Mahmood Bajwa as a permanent judge of the LHC.

The sources divulged that the JCP has approved the appointments of Usman Ghani, Rashid Cheema, Farhad Ali Shah, Munawar Dogal, Amjad Pervez, Asad Bajwa, Khalid Bin Aziz, Shireen Imran, Ghulam Sarwar, Ameer Ajam Malik, Ajmal Khan and others as additional judges of the Lahore High Court.

The sources said the JCP has approved the appointments by majority vote. The successful candidates secured more than the required nine votes.

The PTI members of the JCP, Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, did not attend the meeting.

The JCP has also approved the appointment of three additional judges to the BHC. They are Abdul Qayyum Lehri, Allah Dad Roshan and Rauf Atta.

The meeting considered the names of 20 candidates in total.