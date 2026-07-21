Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed on Tuesday that the remarks made by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, were her personal opinion and not part of the party's policy.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Gohar said the statement attributed to Noreen Niazi was around three months old. He said it did not represent the PTI's official position.

He said Pakistan had achieved a historic victory against India in Marka-e-Haq, adding that if the enemy attempted aggression again, it would receive an even stronger response.

Gohar said the Pakistan's defence was strong and no enemy could defeat the country. He said a single statement would not weaken the country's defence.

Gohar emphasises need to avoid raising old issues

He urged everyone to avoid raising old issues. He also appealed to the public not to make remarks against the sacrifices of the armed forces and the country's martyrs.

PTI chairman calls for putting aside personal interests

Gohar said the country would become stronger if personal interests were set aside, adding that such disputes would then come to an end.