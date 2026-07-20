Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has unveiled the Electric Bike Scheme 2026, a province-wide initiative aimed at students, with particular emphasis on supporting female students.

For girls hoping to benefit from the Punjab government's new e-bike program, here's a breakdown of what's on offer.

Under the plan, 100,000 electric bikes are set to be handed out to students across Punjab. Female students will receive their bikes at no cost, while male students will be able to buy theirs through affordable, interest-free installment plans.

According to officials, the scheme is meant to make commuting to and from educational institutions easier, safer, and cheaper, while also promoting the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles.

About Punjab electric bike scheme

The program is designed to solve a persistent problem for students — getting to college and university without transportation trouble getting in the way. CM Maryam Nawaz made the announcement at a ceremony held in Arifwala.

Who can apply?

Age

• At least 18 years old

• Some official descriptions mention an upper age limit of 35 years

Applicants must be:

• Regularly enrolled in a degree college or university

• Studying at an institution recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Domicile

• Applicants must possess a valid Punjab domicile.

Driving requirement

• Students must have either valid motorcycle driving license, or learner's driving permit.

Vehicle Ownership

• Applicants should not own any registered motor vehicle.

• Only one electric bike will be allotted per family, even if more than one sibling qualifies.

How to apply online

Applications will only be accepted through the official Punjab government portal — students are urged not to go through any third-party sites or agents.

• Step 1: Stay updated with the official portal. Check here: bikes.punjab.gov.pk

• Step 2: Register or log in using your: CNIC, student details, contact information

• Step 3: Complete the online application form.

• Step 4: Upload the required documents.

• Step 5: Submit your application.

• Step 6: Wait for verification and computerized balloting.

• Step 7: Track your application status through the online portal.

Avoid using unofficial websites or agents claiming to guarantee approval.

Documents required

Applicants will typically need the following documents:

• CNIC or B-Form

• Student ID card

• Bonafide certificate (if required)

• Punjab domicile certificate

• Motorcycle driving license or learner's permit

• Passport-size photographs

• Additional family details or affidavit, if requested

Additional benefits

Government updates indicate that, besides the bike itself, selected students could also receive:

• Vehicle insurance

• Solar charging support

• Interest-free financing for male students

• Online application tracking

• Transparent computerized balloting