British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has begun unveiling his new cabinet after taking office, appointing John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary following Keir Starmer's resignation.

The appointments mark the start of a major reshuffle, with 11 ministers and cabinet attendees from Starmer's government leaving office.

Among those departing are former Chancellor Rachel Reeves, former Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Liz Kendall, Peter Kyle, Hilary Benn, Jo Stevens, Darren Jones, and Steve Reed. Cabinet attendees Lord Hermer, Baroness Chapman, and Nick Thomas-Symonds have also exited the government.

Rachel Reeves said it had been "the privilege of my life" to serve as chancellor and wished Burnham and his new cabinet success.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the Chancellor of the Exchequer," Reeves said in her resignation statement, adding that Britain’s economy was "stronger, fairer and more resilient" because of the Labour government's policies.

Ahead of Burnham's appointments, Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Housing Secretary Steve Reed had already resigned.

Speculation had surrounded several senior positions before Burnham entered Downing Street, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously considered a potential candidate for chancellor. However, the Treasury post ultimately went to Healey, while Miliband was promoted from energy secretary to lead the Foreign Office.

In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham urged Britons to unite behind his government.

"Let us make this the moment when Britain starts to believe again, the moment we bring back hope," he said.

The new prime minister said his government would unveil a 10-year national plan later this year and announce measures to address the cost-of-living crisis on Tuesday to provide people with immediate relief.

Further cabinet appointments are expected as Burnham completes the formation of his government.