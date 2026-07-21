A laboratory study by researchers at the University of Ferrara in Italy suggests that an extract derived from Pacific oysters may help reduce intestinal inflammation associated with several chronic diseases, including colorectal cancer.

The researchers found that the oyster extract reduced inflammation in intestinal cells during laboratory experiments, pointing to its potential role in supporting gut health.

Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract has been linked to a range of conditions, including colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

The study also highlighted the importance of maintaining the gut's protective barrier. Damage to this barrier, often referred to as "leaky gut," can allow bacteria and toxins to enter the bloodstream, potentially triggering inflammation throughout the body.

Scientists noted that persistent gut inflammation has been investigated as one of several factors that may contribute to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer among people under 50, although no direct causal link has been established.

The researchers said oysters are naturally rich in lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, iron, and selenium, nutrients associated with overall health and normal immune function.

However, they stressed that the findings are preliminary because the research was conducted under laboratory conditions rather than in humans.

Further clinical trials will be needed to determine whether consuming oysters or oyster-derived products can safely and effectively reduce inflammation or lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The researchers cautioned that the findings should not be interpreted as evidence that eating oysters can prevent cancer, but rather as an early step toward understanding the potential health benefits of compounds found in oysters.