The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has revised the schedule for the upcoming legislative elections, announcing that polling will now be conducted in three phases across the region.

The chief election commissioner said the decision has been made to ensure smooth election management and effective security arrangements.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, the chief election commissioner of Azad Kashmir announced that the election schedule has been changed and voting will now take place in three separate phases.

According to the revised timetable:

July 27: Polling will be held in Mirpur Division.

August 2: Elections will take place in Muzaffarabad Division.

August 10: Voting will be conducted in Poonch Division.

The phased schedule will cover all constituencies across Azad Kashmir.

Refugee constituencies to vote on Aug 2

The Election Commission also confirmed that polling in the 12 constituencies reserved for refugees residing in Pakistan will be held on August 2, alongside voting in Muzaffarabad Division.

These constituencies represent refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who are living in different parts of Pakistan.

Results to be announced on polling day

The CEC said that the results for each phase of the elections will be announced on the same day that polling is held. He added that vote counting and the release of official results will be completed on the evening of each polling day, allowing voters to receive timely election outcomes.

To ensure peaceful and orderly elections, the CEC said the Pakistan Army and other state institutions will be deployed to provide security during the polling process.

He emphasized that comprehensive security arrangements are being put in place to facilitate free and peaceful voting across all divisions.

International observers and media invited

The Election Commission also announced that international observers and members of the media will be allowed to monitor the election process.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and providing independent observation of polling activities throughout the three phases.

The chief election commissioner stressed that the Election Commission's responsibility is to conduct the elections in a fair and orderly manner.

"It is only our responsibility to hold elections," he said, reiterating the commission's commitment to overseeing the electoral process according to the law.

With the revised schedule now in place, preparations are underway for phased polling across Azad Kashmir under enhanced security and monitoring arrangements.