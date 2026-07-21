Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint him as the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wins the upcoming AJK elections.

Addressing a public rally at the University Ground in Muzaffarabad as part of the party's election campaign, Nawaz Sharif made the remarks while outlining his vision for the region and promising sweeping development projects.

"If the PML-N wins the Azad Kashmir elections, I will ask Shehbaz Sharif to make me the prime minister of Azad Kashmir," he told supporters.

He added that even if he did not become the AJK prime minister, he would personally visit Muzaffarabad and other cities every three months to monitor progress on the party's election manifesto.

"If I don't become the prime minister of Azad Kashmir, I will visit Muzaffarabad and other cities every three months to see whether our manifesto is being implemented. Nawaz Sharif fulfils whatever he promises," he said.

The former premier pledged to resolve all major issues facing Azad Kashmir and announced that 10 green buses would arrive in Muzaffarabad within the next few days, while 15 mobile hospitals would also be dispatched to improve healthcare services.

Nawaz Sharif promised Punjab-style development for Azad Kashmir, saying Muzaffarabad deserved to become one of Pakistan's finest cities.

"If the PML-N wins from Muzaffarabad, we will implement every single development project we have planned," he said.

Highlighting his party's development record, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan had witnessed the construction of motorways, highways and expressways under his leadership, questioning why a motorway linking Kohala with Muzaffarabad had never been built.

"Motorways, highways and expressways have been built across Pakistan. Why couldn't a motorway from Kohala to Muzaffarabad be constructed?" he asked.

He said he had discussed development plans for Azad Kashmir with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while travelling to the rally.

"I was telling Maryam on our way here that everything she is doing in Punjab should also be done in Muzaffarabad," he said.

Nawaz Sharif stressed that the PML-N had never discriminated among Pakistan's provinces and regions, saying Azad Kashmir was as important as Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

"Azad Kashmir is as dear to me as Punjab. It is my second home," he said.

Expressing affection for the people on both sides of the Line of Control, the former prime minister said he had immense love for Azad Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir.

"I love Muzaffarabad. It has been a long time since I last met you. I have immense love for the people of Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the rally as the PML-N intensified its campaign ahead of the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections.