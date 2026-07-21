United States President Donald Trump has imposed fresh 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, increasing pressure on relations with the country’s second-largest trade partner.

According to Al Jazeera, the tariffs were announced on Monday and are due to take effect in 30 days. They cover several products, including wine, hockey sticks and cement.

The White House said the new tariffs were linked to the “discriminatory treatment” by Ottawa against the US alcohol, automobile and dairy products.

Last week, Trump threatened Canada with higher tariffs over a wave of wildfire smoke that moved into the United States.

Earlier, reports said President Trump was preparing to impose new import duties on dozens of countries.

A British newspaper report said that the new import duties could come into force after the temporary 10 per cent global tariff period ended on Friday.

The report said the 10 per cent tariff could remain in place for most countries in the first phase, while the Trump administration was also preparing legal grounds for higher tariff rates.