United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran is eager for negotiations, but the United States has no interest in holding a meeting until Tehran is ready for meaningful talks.

POTUS reiterates Iran could not build nuclear weapons

Speaking at a news conference after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, President Trump said Iran could not build nuclear weapons. He said that the US was making strong and successful efforts to weaken Iran, adding that pressure on Tehran would continue.

Trump said it would take Iran 20 to 25 years to develop nuclear weapons again. He added that rebuilding the country after US strikes would require several decades.

Trump warns of US strike on Iran nuclear sites

In response to a question, President Trump said if Iran had moved centrifuges or nuclear material to mountain areas, the US would soon launch a destructive attack there.

He also said appropriate action would be taken if there was any progress on the issue of the Houthi blockade.