Residents of Multan will observe a local holiday on Wednesday, July 22, as the city prepares to commemorate the 787th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Faisal Saleem has officially declared July 22 a local holiday in Multan on the occasion of the annual Urs of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani.

According to the notification, the holiday has been announced to facilitate the observance of the 787th Urs celebrations.

Govt offices and institutions to remain closed

The notification states that all government offices and public sector institutions across Multan district will remain closed on July 22.

The closure will apply throughout the district as devotees gather to participate in religious ceremonies and Urs-related events commemorating the life and teachings of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani.

The annual Urs attracts thousands of devotees from across Pakistan, who visit the shrine to pay their respects and take part in various spiritual gatherings.