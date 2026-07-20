Researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a pocket-sized diagnostic device that could one day allow people to perform highly sensitive molecular tests at home within minutes.

Called the VPodDuo, the device is about the size of an AirPods charging case and uses advanced fluorescence technology to deliver laboratory-grade diagnostic readings, offering a significant upgrade over conventional home test kits.

Unlike standard rapid tests that rely on visible lines, the VPodDuo simultaneously analyses a patient sample and a control sample using a dual-port design and streamlined photodetectors, helping reduce the risk of false-positive results.

In laboratory testing, the device successfully detected genetic markers linked to HIV, Zika virus, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and two lung cancer biomarkers in approximately 10 minutes.

Researchers said the portable device demonstrated accuracy comparable to commercial laboratory readers, functioned reliably in outdoor environments, and transmitted results in real time to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Despite the promising results, the VPodDuo remains a research prototype and has not yet received regulatory approval for public use.

The research team said that if approved in the future, the device would serve as an early screening tool, enabling users to identify potential health concerns quickly and seek professional medical care when necessary.

The researchers have not announced a commercial release date or pricing for the device.