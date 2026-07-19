Facebook users across multiple countries reported being unable to access the platform on Sunday after an apparent service disruption triggered an "Account Temporarily Unavailable" error.

Many users attempting to log in through Facebook's desktop website were greeted with the message: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

Reports of the disruption quickly surged on outage-tracking platforms and social media, with users saying the issue appeared to affect multiple regions. Numerous users also reported similar problems on Reddit, suggesting the outage was widespread.

Some users indicated that Facebook's mobile app remained functional while the desktop version was inaccessible, although the issue did not affect everyone.

Meta had not immediately commented on the cause of the disruption or provided a timeline for when normal service would be restored.