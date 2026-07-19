Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed confidence that his party will form the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing a public gathering in Kotli on Sunday, Bhutto-Zardari said he feels at home whenever he visits the area. He said the PPP candidates in Kotli are like members of his family and the party shares the joys and difficulties of the people.

'Loyal PPP workers to be prioritised'

The PPP chairman said elections are challenging for political parties, adding that there are fewer people during difficult times but many supporters during good times. He said there were several candidates seeking party tickets, but he had directed that loyal workers should be given priority.

Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP had won in the previous elections and aims to achieve better results this time. He said he wants the party’s election symbol, the arrow, to succeed across Kotli.

He said he has been working for the rights of the people of Kashmir and wants AJK to receive the rights of governance, ownership and employment opportunities, similar to the promises made for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ex-FM vows to raise Kashmir's cause at global level

The PPP chairman said the party cannot be intimidated through the registration of the cases against its workers. He added that he would continue to raise Kashmir’s case at the international level and had defended it as foreign minister.

Bhutto-Zardari said the people of Kashmir alone have the right to decide the future of Kashmir. He said the young Kashmiris demand reforms and representation in decision-making institutions.

He said he would continue to defend the Kashmir’s resources, claiming that only the PPP provides employment opportunities. He added that decisions about Kashmir, Sindh and Balochistan should be made by their respective people.

Speaking about the recent situation in AJK, Bhutto-Zardari said he received a letter from the banned JAAC after reaching Muzaffarabad, requesting his role in improving the situation.

He proposed the formation of a truth commission to investigate the facts and said protests should end until the inquiry is completed. He said the ongoing situation has affected the entire region and called for the restoration of internet services.

Bhutto-Zardari urged the federal government and protesters to resolve all issues through peaceful and political means. He said that the ordinary Kashmiris should not face difficulties because of the actions of a few individuals.

He also criticised the statements made by the federal minister, saying such remarks harm the government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).