Emiliano Martinez made a vital save to keep Argentina level in the final.

Another 30 minutes were needed to try to find a winner in the strangely one-sided contest.

With the score at 0-0, Lamine Yamal stepped up to shoot, but Martinez made a comfortable save. The Spain winger aimed towards the goalkeeper's side but did not put enough power behind the effort to cause serious trouble.

Spain then earned one final opportunity in normal time after Ferran Torres was fouled by Leandro Paredes. Paredes was already under pressure after his earlier booking.