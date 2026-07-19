Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett have guided England to series victory against India in the third ODI at the Lord's in London on Sunday.

England posted a strong total of 387 for three in 50 overs after choosing to bat first. Duckett led the innings with 141 runs from 135 balls, while Bethell scored 91 from 93 deliveries. England veteran batter Joe Root remained unbeaten on 74, and Jos Buttler added a quick 41 not out from 13 balls.

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the England batters, with Prasidh Krishna taking two wickets and Prince Yadav claiming one.

Chasing 388, India reached 360 for seven in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma produced a fine innings of 138 from 110 balls, while Shubman Gill made 77 and Virat Kohli scored 74. However, England’s bowlers kept control during the closing overs to secure the win.

Sam Curran was England’s leading bowler with four wickets, while Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.

Jacob Bethell was named Player of the Match, while Joe Root received the Player of the Series award. England won the three-match ODI series 2-1.