The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn the election symbol of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ruling that the party failed to meet the legal requirements governing intra-party elections.

In a seven-page reserved judgement issued on Sunday, the ECP declared TLP ineligible to retain its election symbol, 'Crane', after rejecting the documents submitted regarding the party's intra-party elections.

According to the decision, TLP failed to fulfil the requirements of Section 209 of the Elections Act, 2017, while its intra-party elections were also not conducted in accordance with the party's own constitution.

The commission exercised its powers under Section 215(5) of the Elections Act, 2017 to withdraw the party's election symbol and directed the relevant authorities to implement the decision immediately.

The written judgement emphasised that a political party can only be allotted an election symbol if it fully complies with all legal and constitutional requirements relating to intra-party elections.

The ECP concluded that the documents submitted by TLP were not acceptable and that the party had failed to satisfy the mandatory legal criteria.