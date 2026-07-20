Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Islamabad on Monday on an official visit to Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, for talks on bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed his Iranian counterpart at the airport, while Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry presented a bouquet to the visiting minister. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moqadam was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the delegation, Mohsin Naqvi said he was pleased to receive his "brother" in Pakistan and expressed hope that the visit would strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to positive developments in the regional situation.

"It is a great pleasure to meet my brother Mohsin Naqvi again," Momeni said upon his arrival, adding that Pakistan-Iran relations were exemplary and expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Pakistani government and people.

During his visit, Momeni is scheduled to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to officials, discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, border management, regional security and other issues of mutual interest. The meeting between Momeni and Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to be of particular significance.

The visit comes as Iran continues diplomatic engagement over the regional security situation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei recently said Tehran remained open to negotiations with the United States, provided they were based on Iran's national interests, adding that diplomatic channels had remained active through mediators in recent days.