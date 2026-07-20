Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Sunday, where both sides discussed regional security, bilateral relations and cooperation in the defence sector.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment and ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan's perspective on global peace and regional stability, stressing that enhanced cooperation and coordinated efforts were essential to address shared security challenges.

The army chief reiterated Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace and stability through constructive engagement and collaboration.

During the meeting, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand acknowledged Pakistan's continued efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and appreciated its role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation and engagement in defence and security.