Saudi Arabia has introduced a new multiple-entry Umrah visa that allows pilgrims to enter the Kingdom several times over a one-year period, marking another major step under the country's Vision 2030 initiative to improve the pilgrimage experience.

The visa, announced by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance and permits multiple entries with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days, subject to regulatory requirements.

Under the new system, visa holders can travel to Saudi Arabia multiple times during the visa's validity instead of applying for a new visa for every trip.

The visa remains valid for one year from the date of issue, allowing beneficiaries to make repeated visits as long as they comply with the Kingdom's entry regulations and immigration requirements.

The initiative is part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to facilitate pilgrims' arrival, improve service quality, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global religious and cultural destination while diversifying its economy.

Nusuk service package, Umrah permit mandatory

For every visit, pilgrims must purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform before travelling.

The duration of the selected package cannot exceed the number of days remaining on the visa. Visitors must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application, with permit dates matching the approved service package.

Nusuk is Saudi Arabia's official digital platform that enables international pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas, book services and complete travel procedures online without intermediaries.

How the new visa works

For the first visit, applicants must purchase a service package through Nusuk, submit their visa application and complete all required procedures before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival and departure, entry and exit details will be recorded to monitor the remaining number of days available under the visa's 90-day cumulative stay limit.

For every subsequent visit, pilgrims must purchase a new service package, obtain a fresh Umrah permit through Nusuk and complete all required travel and entry formalities before returning to the Kingdom.

Visa suspended after each trip, during Hajj season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the visa will be deactivated every time a visitor leaves Saudi Arabia.

It will automatically be reactivated for future visits once all regulatory requirements are fulfilled.

However, the visa cannot be used during the annual Hajj season. It will remain inactive from the 1st of Dhu Al Qadah until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia expands access for pilgrims

Saudi authorities said the new visa is designed to make Umrah travel more convenient by providing greater flexibility while enhancing the digital services available throughout the pilgrimage journey.

The move follows other recent measures aimed at increasing the number of visitors to the Kingdom. Last July, Saudi Arabia also announced that Gulf citizens and residents could perform Umrah throughout the year, easing previous restrictions.

Unlike Hajj, which is performed during specific dates in the Islamic calendar, Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken at any time of the year and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.