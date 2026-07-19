Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the United States made a mistake by starting the war and wrongly assessing Iran’s strength.

In an interview with Turkish media, he said Iran had never been afraid of American threats and added that “we are not Venezuela”. Araghchi said Israel believed it could destroy everything through brief attacks, but that did not happen.

Araghchi said the Israeli attacks became possible because information was leaked from inside Iran. He added that there may have been a security gap behind the attacks, which could still exist.

He said Zionist agents knew that Ayatollah Khamenei was present in his office every morning. He added that a plan to close the Strait of Hormuz in case of an attack on the supreme leader had already been prepared.

The Iranian foreign minister said the initial ceasefire with the United States was approved by the Supreme National Security Council. He said Iran joined talks to test diplomacy, and lengthy consultations had taken place on whether to resume negotiations.