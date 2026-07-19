All trains travelling from Karachi to Punjab have been cancelled after more than 10 carriages of a freight train derailed near Wahab Shah Railway Station, close to Tando Adam.

The railway officials said that both of the railway tracks suffered severe damage, causing the suspension of train operations on the up and down tracks. The Karakoram Express was evacuated after reaching Hyderabad Railway Station and passengers were moved off the train.

Railway authorities said track restoration may take time. The Green Line, Khyber Mail, Millat Express, Fareed Express, Tezgam, Sukkur Express and Pak Business Express have also been cancelled.

According to railway officials, the Karachi and Bahauddin Express services have been stopped.