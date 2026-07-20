PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi submitted a written response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) through her lawyer after being summoned in connection with a cybercrime inquiry.

Proceedings are underway at the NCCIA regarding allegations related to her controversial remarks circulating on social media.

Although Niazi had been directed to appear before the agency, her counsel, Faisal Malik, appeared on her behalf and submitted a written reply to the notice.

Speaking to reporters, Malik said Niazi is currently abroad and is therefore unable to appear before the agency on the scheduled date.

He said a request had been submitted seeking additional time for her appearance before investigators.

The NCCIA had earlier issued a notice alleging that Niazi disseminated "false, offensive and inflammatory" content on social media aimed at defaming state institutions and spreading false narratives.

The notice directed her to appear before the agency's office in Islamabad in connection with an ongoing inquiry, warning that failure to comply could attract legal action under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The summons followed the circulation of a video clip in which Niazi made controversial claims regarding last year's brief military confrontation between Pakistan and India.