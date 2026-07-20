Pakistan and Canada have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, the auto industry and security during Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's historic visit to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Anand and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to broadening economic and diplomatic ties with Canada. The two sides also discussed regional developments and explored new avenues for cooperation.

The prime minister thanked his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, for supporting Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace.

Anand said Canada wanted to give a new dimension to its economic and trade relationship with Pakistan and acknowledged the Pakistani-Canadian community for serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in agriculture, mining, energy and auto parts manufacturing, while also promoting exchanges of trade and mineral sector delegations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also attended the signing ceremony of a phytosanitary protocol allowing the import of Canadian canola into Pakistan. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Anita Anand signed the agreement.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Anand held delegation-level talks, reviewing progress in bilateral relations and discussing key regional and international developments.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Dar described Anand's visit as an important milestone that would inject fresh momentum into Pakistan-Canada relations.

Anand noted that her visit was the first by a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in two decades and coincided with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Separately, Anand met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss cooperation in security, illegal immigration, human trafficking and cybercrime.

Naqvi said Pakistan was keen to strengthen relations with Canada across all sectors, while Anand called for developing a comprehensive framework to expand bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying joint efforts against illegal immigration, human trafficking and cybercrime.