The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Saturday after two American service members were killed and another went missing following an Iranian attack in Jordan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The airstrikes began at approximately 6pm ET (2200 GMT) on the orders of President Donald Trump and were aimed at weakening Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," CENTCOM said in a statement.



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Iran's Mehr news agency reported that US strikes targeted an area near Sirik in southern Iran but said there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The latest escalation comes after an interim ceasefire between Washington and Tehran collapsed last week, raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict.

US military casualties rise





CENTCOM confirmed that two US service members were killed on Friday while another remains missing following the Iranian attack in Jordan.

The latest deaths bring the total number of US military personnel killed since the conflict began to 16, while more than 420 others have been wounded.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen troops, writing on X: "Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Iran warns US of consequences





Before the latest US strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Washington would face consequences for escalating the conflict.

In a written statement published by Iranian state media, Khamenei accused the United States of violating previous agreements and said President Trump's commitments had proven "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."

He warned the US would face "even heavier costs and further humiliation" if military operations continued.

Regional attacks widen conflict





Iranian attacks were also reported across several US allies in the Gulf on Saturday.

Kuwait said it intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, while emergency workers and oil personnel were injured during the attacks.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, alleging it had destroyed military infrastructure.

Iranian state media also claimed the IRGC targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and launched attacks on the US military base in Al Azraq, Jordan, reportedly destroying several aircraft. Reuters could not independently verify those claims.

Saudi Arabia also activated early warning systems in Al-Kharj and Yanbu, urging residents to seek shelter after reports of incoming missile threats.

Strait of Hormuz remains flashpoint





The conflict has increasingly centred on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.

Earlier US strikes targeted Iranian surveillance systems, logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities and maritime assets.

Iranian state television reported that US strikes in Hormozgan province killed three people, wounded eight others and damaged bridges and a road tunnel.

Iran's Health Ministry said US military operations over the past three weeks had killed 50 people and injured more than 500.

Iran has accused Washington of seeking control over the strategic waterway, while the US says its military operations are intended to protect international shipping.