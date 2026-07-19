President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Pakistan's Accession Day, calling for the implementation of United Nations resolutions and respect for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

In his message, President Zardari said Pakistan's Accession Day serves as a reminder of the historic aspirations of the Kashmiri people and reflects the enduring ties between Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir share deep historical, cultural and spiritual bonds," the president said.

He stressed that respect for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination was essential and called for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to be resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

President Zardari also urged the international community to take notice of alleged human rights violations in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and called on the United Nations to play an effective role in ensuring the implementation of its resolutions.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people, describing support for their right to self-determination as a consistent pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The president added that lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia were linked to a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a separate message, said the July 19, 1947 accession resolution reflected the collective aspirations of the Kashmiri people and remained a historic milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's political struggle.

He said the relationship between Pakistan and the people of Kashmir was rooted in shared history, faith, culture and geography.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's principled support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, saying any lasting solution to the dispute must be in line with United Nations resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the courage, resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue extending diplomatic, political and moral support.

He said sustainable peace in South Asia could only be achieved through a just and peacefu