The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with alleged social media posts against state institutions.

According to an official notice issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Niazi has been directed to appear before the NCCIA office in Islamabad's Sector G-13 on July 20 at 12 noon to record her statement.

The notice alleges that false and inflammatory content was circulated on social media in an attempt to defame a state institution.

It further warns that failure to comply with the summons could result in legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The development comes a day after a video statement attributed to Noreen Niazi circulated on social media, in which she allegedly made controversial remarks regarding the Pakistan Army and recent regional developments.

According to the notice, the agency is investigating the matter and has sought Niazi's version before proceeding further.