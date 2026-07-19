Police have arrested a young man accused of firing shots into the air near the vehicle of Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night within the jurisdiction of Defence A police station when the suspect's vehicle allegedly overtook the minister's car before the occupant fired into the air.

The accused was later arrested with the weapon allegedly used in the incident, while the vehicle involved has also been taken into custody.

Police said the arrest was made with the assistance of Safe City surveillance cameras and other modern investigative tools.

Speaking about the incident, Attaullah Tarar said he was travelling with his family when another vehicle approached from the left.





"The vehicle overtook us and the youth fired five shots," Tarar said.

He added that his security team pursued the suspect's vehicle and alerted a nearby police checkpoint.

The information minister clarified that he was not directly targeted.

"He did not fire at me. He fired into the air," Tarar said, adding that police were taking legal action over the incident.