A cloudburst triggered flash floods in village near Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), causing widespread damage.

Floodwaters carry away livestock belonging to residents

Heavy flooding in streams and drains after the cloudburst affected houses and several shops. A number of vehicles and motorcycles near Mangal Nullah were swept away by the strong water flow.

The floodwaters also carried away livestock belonging to local residents. Traffic movement on the main Neelum highway was affected. A large number of personnel from the district administration and Neelum Police are engaged in relief operations.

Meanwhile, sudden floods caused by heavy rains in Rajouri district of occupied Kashmir caused further destruction, leaving one person dead and several vehicles swept away in fast-moving water.

The reports said continuous heavy rain since Saturday night caused rivers and streams in Rajouri to overflow, flooding low-lying areas. The sudden floodwaters affected several areas and badly disrupted daily life.

The new bus stand in Rajouri was also affected by the severe flooding. Several vehicles were washed away, while others remained submerged. Officials said the body of a missing woman had also been recovered.