Federal Minister for Communications and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the relationship between Kashmir and Pakistan would remain strong on the basis of geographical, religious and cultural links.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day, Abdul Aleem Khan said that 19 July, 1947 was an important and historic milestone in Kashmir’s history, when the people of Kashmir passed a historic resolution in Srinagar for accession with Pakistan.

He said the resolution of July 19,1947 gave a new direction and strength to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. He added that the historic decision kept the flame of freedom alive in the hearts of generations of Kashmiris.

Aleem Khan said that despite Indian oppression, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris remained alive. He said the accession resolution proved that Kashmir’s future was ideologically linked with Pakistan.

The IPP president said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris. He said Kashmiris should receive their legitimate right according to United Nations resolutions.