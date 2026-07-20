China has called for respect for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security following missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, while urging all parties to resolve regional disputes through diplomacy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks after Saudi Arabia intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group last week during heightened tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict.

"China opposes attacks against civilian facilities," Lin told reporters.

"The sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia and other countries should be respected."

He said Beijing supports resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means to help restore peace and stability across the region.

"China advocates resolving differences through political and diplomatic means to create conditions for an early restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region," Lin added.

The comments came after Yemen's Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, threatened to impose a "siege" on Saudi Arabia following an attack on Sanaa International Airport.