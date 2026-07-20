Actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that the repeated delays to The Batman Part II prompted him to sign multiple film projects over the past year.

The 40-year-old actor has had one of the busiest schedules of his career in 2026, starring in several high-profile productions.

Earlier this year, Pattinson appeared alongside Zendaya in A24's romantic drama The Drama. He has now returned to cinemas with Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

He is also set to appear in Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release in December, where he will reportedly portray a villain opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Speaking about his packed schedule, Pattinson said he kept accepting new roles while waiting for work to begin on The Batman Part II.

"I'm like, 'Well, I'll do another movie in between.' And then I ended up doing a lot of movies."

The Mickey 17 star also joked about the lengthy wait for the sequel.

"I started out as young Batman and I'm going to be old Batman by the sequel."

Batman sequel delayed again





Although The Batman Part II has officially entered production, the film has reportedly been pushed back once again.

The sequel, which had previously been scheduled for release in October 2027, is now expected to arrive in February 2028.

Despite the delay, Pattinson remains committed to returning as Gotham's Dark Knight after completing his current slate of films.