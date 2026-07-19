Pakistan's noted comedian Naseem Vicky said a comedian should remain a comedian because comedy includes humour, romance and action, but a comedian cannot become complete in any one of those roles as an actor.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme 'Gup Shab with Vasay Chaudhry', Vicky pointed out the differences between theatre, film and television actors. He said each medium has its own "frame" for an actor's face, meaning facial expressions and performance styles differ according to the demands of theatre, film and television.

Film actors often perform action scenes: Vicky

Vicky said film actors often perform action scenes, while theatre actors generally use stronger and louder expressions. He added that theatre acting requires loud projection, whereas television acting calls for a more restrained and controlled performance.