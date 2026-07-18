The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked again after a single day's drop.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,400 on Saturday, bringing the new rate to Rs424,236, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs2,057, settling at Rs363,713. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs1,885 to be sold for Rs333,415.

Also Read: Another sharp fall in gold price as rate drops Rs3,600 per tola

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $24, reaching $4,018 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs41 to be sold for Rs6,070. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs36 to Rs5,204.