The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has stepped up preparations for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 27.

Political parties continue election campaigns

Nearly 850 candidates from 26 political parties, along with independent candidates, are contesting the elections to secure public support. In LA-40, IPP candidate Saleem Butt is continuing his public outreach campaign ahead of polling.

The election activity is also gathering pace in LA-41 Kashmir Valley-II, the seat reserved for Kashmiri refugees, where the political parties are campaigning to win voters' support.

Moreover, the Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan will also exercise their right to vote. Two seats have been reserved for refugees residing in Sindh and Balochistan.

PPP vows to work for Kashmir cause

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone said his constituency includes Orangi Town and Mahmoodabad in Karachi. He said his party would continue to work for the Kashmir cause. He added that the constituency consists of refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir and has nearly 6,000 registered voters.

Meanwhile, commissioner Fayyaz Ali Abbasi said that the polling stations will be set up across Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Dadu for voters in the Hyderabad Division.

He said there are 318 registered voters in the Hyderabad Division who will cast their votes on 27 July. He added that there is no candidate for a reserved seat from the Hyderabad Division.