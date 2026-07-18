The latest increase in petroleum product prices has placed another burden on people already struggling with inflation, as public and goods transport operators have raised fares by up to 10% in Lahore.

The rise in fuel prices has created uncertainty in the transport sector, prompting transport operators to increase passenger and freight charges.

Citizens urge govt to provide immediate relief

The increase in goods transport fares is expected to raise the prices of essential items once again. The citizens have called on the government to provide immediate relief.

Regional Transport Authority Secretary Rana Mohsin said the minimum fares had been increased after consultation with transport operators. He added that action would be taken against operators charging more than the approved fares.

Fares from Lahore to various cities have increased by between Rs80 and Rs1,000. Transport operators have also raised objections to the repeated changes in the pricing mechanism for petroleum products.





