Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has said that Tehran has suspended all its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after alleged US violations of the agreement.

US attacks have made MoU 'ineffective': Iran's deputy FM

According to Iranian news agency Fars, Gharibabadi said the United States had made the agreement ineffective by repeatedly carrying out attacks and violating the terms of the MoU. He said Iran had also suspended implementation of its commitments under the agreement for the time being.

Tehran focuses on defending country

He said that the Iran’s full attention was currently focused on defending the country, adding that its strategy was to respond strongly to aggression and hold attackers accountable.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said the US had already received a response that showed military action could not achieve its objectives. He added that Washington would need to choose another path if it acted with reason.

According to Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, Iran has formally announced the suspension of the MoU for the first time.

Earlier, Iranian officials had repeatedly accused the US of violating the agreement and warned that continued aggression would lead Tehran to take appropriate decisions.

Meanwhile, the Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said that after months of mediation by Pakistan, a 14-point MoU had been agreed and both sides had decided to continue talks for six months.

He said the US had interpreted the MoU contrary to its terms and taken control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz to achieve what it could not gain on the battlefield.

He added that Iran would not accept an arbitrary interpretation that violated the agreement. He said the US had started a war contrary to the MoU and international principles, causing damage to infrastructure.

"The international community is expected to strongly condemn an aggressive and reckless action," he maintained.